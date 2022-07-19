The Atlanta Hawks are hiring a familiar face to a front office role for next season, as the team will be bringing in former player Kyle Korver, per Shams Charania. Korver spent five seasons as a member of the Hawks from 2012-2017 and earned his lone All-Star nod with the team in 2015. He retired in 2021 and most recently served as a player development coach for the Brooklyn Nets last season.

It's unclear what Korver's role will be with the Hawks, but as one of the best pure shooters in league history, it's easy to see him continue in some sort of player development capacity in Atlanta. Korver shot 42.9 percent from 3-point range over his 17-year career, which ranks 10th in league history, right above Steve Nash and Stephen Curry. He spent time on six different teams over his career, where he remained a dangerous sharpshooter until he retired.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

As a player development coach with the Nets last season, he began working with All-Star guard Ben Simmons to help him with his jump shot. Prior to that, Korver helped two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo with his jump shot as well during his time playing for the Bucks. Giannis praised Korver for his coaching and shooting tips, and called him "one of the best shooters to ever play the game."

While the Hawks don't exactly have anyone on the roster in need of fixing their jump shot, Korver's knowledge of the game and experience in the league will be beneficial to a young Atlanta team. He's a highly regarded former player who will be able to relate to guys on the roster on a level that not many others can. During his career, Korver received praise from every team he suited up for, and in his final stop in Milwaukee, head coach Mike Budenholzer said Korver made him a better coach with his work ethic, professionalism and attention to detail.

The Hawks are coming off a first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Miami Heat last season, but are just two years removed from a surprising run to the Eastern Conference finals. Though it was a disappointing finish to the season, the Hawks have been aggressive so far this offseason in improving the roster by trading for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray to pair with Trae Young in the backcourt. Atlanta is hoping that by adding someone like Murray, coupled with bringing Korver into the front office, this team can be more competitive in trying to win a championship next season.