Hawks trade Allen Crabbe to Timberwolves for Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham, per report
The Hawks are reuniting with their former point guard
Trades have been sparse in the NBA lately. Since July's blockbuster swap of Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook, there has been only one deal: the Utah Jazz acquiring Jordan Clarkson for Dante Exum. But with the trade deadline now only three weeks away, things may soon be heating up around the league. On Thursday, the Atlanta Hawks and Minnesota Timberwolves have just made the season's second trade.
The Hawks have traded sharpshooter Allen Crabbe to the Timberwolves in exchange for Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The move reunites the Hawks with Teague, their former All-Star point guard whom they traded prior to the 2016-17 season.
Teague spent a year playing for the Indiana Pacers, but has been with the Timberwolves ever since. His return to Atlanta fills a major hole for the Hawks at backup point guard, where they had previously been playing Evan Turner, a small forward, behind Trae Young.
CBS Sports will continue to update this story as it develops.
