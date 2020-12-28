During Saturday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies, Hawks star guard Trae Young was coming off of a screen and ended up getting tangled up with Grizzlies guard Grayson Allen. Young ended up stumbling on the play.

Following the game, Young took to Twitter to express his frustrations towards Allen and accused him of intentionally trying to trip him.

"Damn... tell me what y'all see!! Smh," Young tweeted on Sunday. "this gotta stop.! #ifyoudontknownowyouknow"

The tweet has since been deleted, but Young was clearly frustrated with the play by Allen. Allen threw some shade right back at Young by responding on Twitter, writing "Damn that must've really really hurt. I'm sorry. I hope you're okay."

While players get tangled up on plays like this on a daily basis in the NBA, Allen has quite the history of tripping players. During his collegiate career at Duke, Allen was involved in multiple incidents in which he tripped up his opponents. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski even disciplined Allen for repeated tripping incidents.

Making matters more interesting here is that Young and Allen have history since the two entered the NBA.

During a preseason game this year, Young was hit with a technical foul for shoving Allen. In addition, the two guards got into another scuffle during a Summer League in 2018.