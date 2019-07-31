Hawks' Trae Young bulks up, plans to work with Kobe Bryant on mid-range game after Team USA training camp, per report

Trae Young's rookie season with the Atlanta Hawks was an enormous success, but it was also somewhat homogenous. He took 15.5 shots per game, but nearly 65 percent of them came within three feet of the hoop or behind the 3-point line. While this style is analytically approved and doesn't exactly require an overhaul, it does make Young somewhat predictable. For his 3-pointers and layups to be as efficient as possible, he'll need to develop a diverse offensive game that threatens defenses all over the court.

To that end, he is planning to work on his mid-range game with one of the masters of the craft. Young is due in Las Vegas in early August for Team USA's training camp, but once he has fulfilled that obligation, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, he is planning to travel to Orange County to work with Kobe Bryant on his mid-range scoring.

In terms of efficiency, Young actually fared well in that area of the court last season. He was a slightly above-average shooter between 3-10 feet of the basket, and his excellent floater allowed him to hit a strong 44.8 percent of his attempts between 10 and 16 feet as a rookie. He made only 31.6 percent of his two-point attempts beyond 16 feet, though, a figure that is well below the league average of 40.1 percent. Efficiency hasn't been the problem for Young as much as volume has.

Young shouldn't live in the mid-range. Beyond exceptions like Chris Paul, it is an inefficient part of the court for most players. But he needs to devote enough possessions to it that teams fear him shooting from there. His skinny frame makes that challenging, as the closer a player gets to the basket, the more contact he is likely to draw. Young is never going to be Russell Westbrook from that perspective, but he is at least making strides. Kirschner also reported that Young has added between 12 and 16 pounds this offseason.

That should give him a more comfortable degree of bulk next season, which will only enhance his offensive repertoire. Young has already proven expertise in some of the most important components of offensive basketball, but some work with Bryant could unlock the rest of the floor for him. Even if he doesn't build his shot portfolio around longer two-pointers like Bryant and Paul have, he can still use their techniques to draw more fouls and keep defenses guessing. A point guard who can do that with an elite jump shot and driving ability is one of the most unstoppable forces in all of basketball.