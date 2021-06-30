The Atlanta Hawks have listed both Trae Young and Clint Capela as questionable for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals. Young is still recovering from a bone bruise he suffered in Game 3 when he accidentally stepped on the foot of an official. He was a game-time decision for Game 4 but was ultimately held out of the game. Capela is dealing with right eye inflammation after taking an elbow to the face from Bucks rookie Sam Merrill in Game 4.

The Hawks aren't the only team dealing with significant injuries entering the matchup. Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as doubtful for Game 5 after hyperextending his left knee in Game 4. Fortunately, no structural damage was found in that knee. The Bucks are still missing Donte DiVincenzo, while the Hawks will still be without De'Andre Hunter and Brandon Goodwin. Bogdan Bogdanovic, who has been fighting knee soreness all series, still listed as probable. He has not missed a game this series.

Injuries have been the story of this postseason all around. No team has been immune, as the Clippers are playing without Kawhi Leonard, Serge Ibaka and Ivica Zubac right now while the Phoenix Suns lost Chris Paul for two games due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. Several contenders like the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets were eliminated after losing star players to injuries during the postseason.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

But the Hawks managed to win Game 4 even without Young, and they were ahead when Antetokounmpo went down. The Bucks are 14-13 in games they've played without Antetokounmpo under Mike Budenholzer in which their seeding was not already clinched. Both teams have proven capable of overcoming important absences, and both will be put to the test for the remainder of this season.