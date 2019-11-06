Hawks' Trae Young does LaMarcus Aldridge absolutely filthy with crossover and dish for a dunk

After missing one game with a sprained ankle, Trae Young made his return to the court in triumphant fashion on Tuesday, leading the Hawks to a 108-100 win over the visiting Spurs. Young finished with 29 points, 14 of which came in a huge fourth quarter as Atlanta stretched out a tight game. But the play of the game was one of his 13 assists.

Look how filthy Young did poor LaMarcus Aldridge with this string of hesi-crossovers before whipping a dime to DeAndre Bembry for a dunk.

🕺👀 Trae Young dances on 'em before dishing it to DeAndre' Bembry! #TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/O9sqQyE2zX — NBA (@NBA) November 6, 2019

I mean come on. This dude's handle and passing skills are so nasty. And now his shot is going, too. Young shot 5 for 10 from 3-point range on Tuesday. He's shooting exactly 50 percent (19 for 38) from beyond the arc for the season.

It was a tough day for the Hawks, who learned that John Collins has been suspended 25 games for violating the league's Anti-Drug Program by testing positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide-2 (GHRP-2), which was announced by the NBA. But Young was able to soften the blow with performance against the Spurs to push the Hawks back to .500 at 3-3 on the year.