Hawks' Trae Young says he'll be better than Mavericks' Luka Doncic in five years

Atlanta Hawks rookie Trae Young is not short on confidence at all.

Not long after the rookie guard posted a 30-point, eight-assist performance against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, Young boldly claimed that he'll be a better player than Dallas Mavericks rookie sensation Luka Doncic five-to-10 years down the road.

This is significant because both players are linked with one another due to the fact that the Mavericks traded Young and a first-round draft pick in exchange for Doncic on draft day.

Via ESPN's "The Jump":

"In my eyes, it's not a question -- it's going to be me," Young said when asked who would be seen as the better player in five to 10 years. "But that's just the competitive nature in my blood, and I think that's the no-brainer with me."

To Young's credit, he didn't just focus on himself. He did credit Doncic and stated that the trade has worked out for both teams to this point.

"Obviously I hear everything that goes on. You can't miss it," Young said in an appearance on ESPN's The Jump that aired Monday. "Luka's having a really good year so far. And for me, all I do is try to focus on myself and my team. I know it's easy to say, but I'm really dedicated to working extremely hard every day for my teammates and things like that. "And I think at the end of the day it worked out for both teams," he added. "That's how I look at it. I mean, Luka's doing really well. I feel like I'm doing really well as well."

Both players have been extremely productive for their ball clubs and have been the best players on their respective teams but Doncic is the Rookie of the Year favorite and has taken the league by storm.

Not only is Doncic coming off of a triple-double performance in which he became just the seventh rookie in NBA history to accomplish the feat, but he is also averaging 20.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

On the other hand, Young is also impressing just a year after becoming the first NCAA player to lead the nation in both scoring and assists in the same season. The 20-year-old is averaging 16.4 points and 7.3 assists per game, ranking second on the Hawks in scoring and leading the team in assists, and he'll be back in action on Wednesday when the Hawks face the Kings (10 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass add-on).

The bottom line is, both players are illustrating early on that they're not only the future faces of their respective franchises but the current leaders of their teams. However, it's darn near impossible to predict how these players will develop five or 10 years from now. A lot depends upon health, supporting cast and stability of their organization and coaching staffs.

While Doncic appears to be the better player in their rookie seasons, it's nice to see Young's confidence carrying over despite the fact he's just 20 years of age.