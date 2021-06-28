Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been the breakout star of this postseason, but in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, he added an unfortunate item to his growing list of accolades: the strangest injury of the playoffs.

Late in the third quarter, Young was along the sideline and tried to throw a pass that was deflected by Jrue Holiday. As he turned to try and run back on defense, Young stepped back right onto the referee's foot. He sprained his ankle in the process and stayed down until play was stopped.

After a short evaluation, Young made his way to the locker room with the Hawks' medical staff. Thankfully he was walking without too much trouble and returned to the bench early in the fourth quarter. He was diagnosed with an ankle sprain and given the all clear to return to the game. That's a big sigh of relief for Young and the Hawks, as any serious injury to their star would have put them at a huge disadvantage moving forward. Still, Atlanta ended up losing to Milwaukee 113-102 in Game 3.

Young has been tremendous in the playoffs, as he's led the Hawks to the conference finals for the first time since 2016. With a career-high 48 points in Game 1, Young helped the Hawks get their first conference finals win since they moved to Atlanta way back in 1968.

With his quickness, playmaking and ability to score at all three levels, Young has been the driving force behind the Hawks' surprise success. Heading into Game 3 of the ECF, he had either scored or assisted on 50.5 percent of the Hawks' made field goals. But it hasn't just been his actual production that's made a difference. Young's confidence and willingness to step up in big moments is infectious and has been an integral part of the Hawks' success.