Hawks' Trae Young takes to shooting socks into a laundry basket with the #InHouseChallenge

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Americans across the country are stuck in isolation within their own homes as a way to combat the spread of the respiratory disease. However, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is showing that you can still have some fun in the house these days.

On Sunday, Young posted a video to his Twitter account in which he could be seen shooting socks into a laundry basket as if it was the three-point shooting contest at the NBA All-Star Game.

What I’m doing to keep my shot right while I’m at the Crib....🤣😷 #InHouseChallenge pic.twitter.com/h7N7J74S6D — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 17, 2020

Young, who is shooting 36 percent from 3-point range this season, is still a marksman when it comes to shooting socks. He had four different "racks" set up and only missed one shot during the video.

Young's game has clearly caught on as several fans kept the trend going in recent days. Fans have been taking Young's idea and set up their one stations with baskets within their homes.

It's definitely been an adjustment for so many in the U.S. and around the world to stay under quarantine as the number of confirmed cases continues to grow. However, with Young creating a pretty cool challenge like this, fans might not go as stir crazy in the weeks to come and can still have fun around the house.