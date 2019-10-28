Hawks vs. 76ers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Hawks vs. 76ers basketball game
Who's Playing
Atlanta (home) vs. Philadelphia (away)
Current Records: Atlanta 2-0; Philadelphia 2-0
Last Season Records: Atlanta 29-53; Philadelphia 51-31
What to Know
Atlanta has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Philadelphia at State Farm Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday. If the game is anything like Atlanta's 130-122 victory from the last time they met April, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The struggle was real when the Hawks and Orlando clashed on Saturday, but the Hawks ultimately edged out the opposition 103-99. Atlanta PG Trae Young looked sharp as he shot 5 for 10 from beyond the arc and finished with 39 points, nine dimes and seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia shot 38.24% from beyond the arc for 13 threes to get past Detroit on Saturday. Philadelphia got past Detroit with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 117-111. Since Philadelphia won the last time these teams met, too, this is only more fuel for the fire driving Detroit's future revenge.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.47
Series History
Atlanta have won ten out of their last 14 games against Philadelphia.
- Apr 03, 2019 - Atlanta 130 vs. Philadelphia 122
- Mar 23, 2019 - Atlanta 129 vs. Philadelphia 127
- Jan 11, 2019 - Atlanta 123 vs. Philadelphia 121
- Oct 29, 2018 - Philadelphia 113 vs. Atlanta 92
- Apr 10, 2018 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Atlanta 113
- Mar 30, 2018 - Philadelphia 101 vs. Atlanta 91
- Nov 01, 2017 - Philadelphia 119 vs. Atlanta 109
- Mar 29, 2017 - Atlanta 99 vs. Philadelphia 92
- Jan 21, 2017 - Atlanta 110 vs. Philadelphia 93
- Nov 12, 2016 - Atlanta 117 vs. Philadelphia 96
- Oct 29, 2016 - Atlanta 104 vs. Philadelphia 72
- Feb 03, 2016 - Atlanta 124 vs. Philadelphia 86
- Jan 07, 2016 - Atlanta 126 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Dec 16, 2015 - Atlanta 127 vs. Philadelphia 106
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
LeBron evacuates home due to wildfire
The Lakers star was forced to evacuate his home over the weekend
-
Report: Butler will debut against Hawks
Butler will play his first game for the Miami Heat on Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks
-
Warriors offense is broken two games in
If the Warriors can't score, they can't win
-
Trae Young an All-Star? Hawks playoffs?
Young has been out of his mind to start the season
-
NBA Power Rankings: 76ers start on top
You probably wouldn't have predicted a few of the teams at the top of the list after a wild...
-
Cousins could return to Lakers this year
The front end of the 9-12 month ACL recovery timeline would put Cousins back in late May, or...
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans