Hawks vs. 76ers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Atlanta (home) vs. Philadelphia (away)

Current Records: Atlanta 2-0; Philadelphia 2-0

Last Season Records: Atlanta 29-53; Philadelphia 51-31

What to Know

Atlanta has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Philadelphia at State Farm Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday. If the game is anything like Atlanta's 130-122 victory from the last time they met April, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The struggle was real when the Hawks and Orlando clashed on Saturday, but the Hawks ultimately edged out the opposition 103-99. Atlanta PG Trae Young looked sharp as he shot 5 for 10 from beyond the arc and finished with 39 points, nine dimes and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia shot 38.24% from beyond the arc for 13 threes to get past Detroit on Saturday. Philadelphia got past Detroit with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 117-111. Since Philadelphia won the last time these teams met, too, this is only more fuel for the fire driving Detroit's future revenge.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.47

Series History

Atlanta have won ten out of their last 14 games against Philadelphia.