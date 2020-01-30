Hawks vs. 76ers live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Atlanta

Current Records: Philadelphia 31-17; Atlanta 12-36

What to Know

Tonight, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.08 points per matchup. They will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET at home. Philadelphia will need to watch out since the Hawks have now posted big point totals in their last 48 contests.

Atlanta ended up a good deal behind the Toronto Raptors when they played on Tuesday, losing 130-114. Shooting guard Kevin Huerter wasn't much of a difference maker for Atlanta and finished with only nine points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Philadelphia and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Philadelphia wrapped it up with a 115-104 win at home. The 76ers can attribute much of their success to center Joel Embiid, who posted a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds, and point guard Raul Neto, who had 19 points.

The last time the two teams met in last October, the Hawks and the 76ers were neck-and-neck, but the Hawks came up empty-handed after a 105-103 loss. Can Atlanta avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.39

Odds

The 76ers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 228

Series History

Atlanta have won ten out of their last 15 games against Philadelphia.