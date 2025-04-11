The Atlanta Hawks (38-42) will continue jockeying for position in the Eastern Conference standings when they go on the road to face the Philadelphia 76ers (24-56) on Friday night. Atlanta holds a one-game lead over Chicago for eighth place with two games remaining in the regular season. The Hawks have won two of their last three games, including a 133-109 win at Brooklyn on Thursday. Philadelphia snapped a 12-game losing streak with a 122-103 win at Washington on Wednesday as it wraps up a disappointing season.

Tipoff from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Hawks are favored by 11 points in the latest 76ers vs. Hawks odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 240 points.

The model has set its sights on Philadelphia vs. Atlanta. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

76ers vs. Hawks spread: Hawks -11 at Caesars Sportsbook

76ers vs. Hawks over/under: 240 points

76ers vs. Hawks money line: Hawks: -588, 76ers: +430

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia is going to miss the playoffs for the first time in eight years, with injuries playing a key role in their campaign. The 76ers are coming off a rare late-season victory though, beating Washington in a 122-103 final on Wednesday. They were without Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey, but Jeff Dowtin Jr. scored a career-high 30 points.

Lonnie Walker IV scored 24 points, while Quentin Grimes had 17 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. The 76ers will be without a host of players again on Friday, but Grimes (shoulder) is a game-time decision. They have won four of their last six home games against Atlanta, and they are 14-5 against the spread in their last 19 April games.

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta has much more to play for than Philadelphia in this matchup, as the Hawks are trying to secure the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. They have won two of their last three games, cruising to double-digit wins over the Jazz and Nets. Center Onyeka Okongwu had 27 points and 12 rebounds in the win over Utah, while star guard Trae Young had 15 assists.

Rookie forward Zaccharie Risacher had a career-high 38 points against Brooklyn on Thursday, shooting 15 of 20 from the floor. He has been rounding into form of late, scoring 36 points against the Bucks on March 30. Atlanta has won four of the last five meetings between these teams, and Philadelphia has only covered the spread three times in its last 12 games.

The model has simulated Hawks vs. 76ers 10,000 times and the results are in.

So who wins 76ers vs. Hawks, and which side of the spread has all the value?

