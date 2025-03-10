A pair of teams just outside certain NBA Playoffs thresholds will meet as part of Monday's NBA schedule as the Atlanta Hawks host the Philadelphia 76ers. Atlanta (30-34) is seventh in the Eastern Conference, one spot behind a guaranteed postseason spot and avoiding the NBA Play-In Tournament. Meanwhile, Philadelphia (22-41) is 11th in the East, one spot behind clinching a spot in the play-in tournament. This is the first matchup of the season between these teams, and they split four meetings last season.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The Hawks favored by 10.5 points in the latest 76ers vs. Hawks odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 235 points. Before entering any Hawks vs. 76ers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

76ers vs. Hawks spread: Hawks -10.5

76ers vs. Hawks over/under: 235 points

76ers vs. Hawks money line: Hawks -503, 76ers +378

ATL: The Hawks are 31-33 against the spread (ATS) this season

PHI: The Sixers are an NBA-worst 22-41 ATS in 2024-25

76ers vs. Hawks streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the 76ers can cover



Philadelphia ended a three-game losing streak with a 126-122 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday. The game wasn't as close as the score indicated as Philly led by as many as 22 points and controlled the game, leading for over 32 minutes throughout. Quentin Grimes and Lonnie Walker IV each had 25 points to lead the Sixers, with Walker's points coming as a reserve. As a team, the 76ers' bench combined for 78 points, which is the second-most in a game in franchise history.

With six players in double-figures, Philadelphia showed it still has talent to put plenty of points on the board even without star players like Joel Embiid (knee), Paul George (groin) and Tyrese Maxey (back). The Sixers who will take the court can exploit a Hawks defense which struggles in multiple areas, ranking 28th in both field goal percentage allowed and 3-point percentage allowed, with additional bottom-eight rankings in opposing points in the paint and opposing fastbreak points per game. See which team to pick here.

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta emerged with a 120-118 victory over Indiana on Saturday, giving the Hawks back-to-back victories for the first time since the All-Star break. Trae Young was the standout performer with 36 points, while new acquisition, Caris LeVert, contributed 26 points off the bench. The Hawks also covered and have now covered in three of their last four games, while the 76ers are 0-4 ATS over their last four outings.

LeVert is averaging 16.8 points on 51% shooting in 12 games with the Hawks, after putting up 10.2 points on 45.3% shooting with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Meanwhile, guard Dyson Daniels leads the NBA with 3.0 steals per game, which is on pace to be the most by any NBA player since Alvin Robertson in the 1990-91 season. He could wreak havoc versus a Sixers team whose primary ballhandlers are expected to be sidelined, and Philly is coming off an 18-turnover game on Sunday, which is its most since Jan. 14. See which team to pick here.

