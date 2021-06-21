As everyone expected entering the postseason, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks are moving on to compete in the Eastern Conference finals against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

OK, so no one really anticipated this, and for good reason. The Philadelphia 76ers were the top seed in the East and had home-court advantage in Game 7 on Sunday night. While he played far from his best game of the series, Young did enough to help Atlanta keep their postseason hopes alive and move one step closer to the NBA Finals. The fact he managed to do it on Father's Day, and also provide his dad with his game-worn jersey following the victory, is just the icing on the cake.

Young struggled from the field in the Hawks' win shooting just 5-for-23 from the field and 2-for-11 from beyond the arc. He did manage to have much more success from the foul line, however, as he knocked down nine of his 11 attempts from the charity stripe to finish the win with 21 points to go along with 10 assists.

Obviously, Young wishes he would have performed better in this win for Atlanta but, in the end, his team got the job done and he provided his father with a memory that he surely will never forget.