Hawks vs. Bucks: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Atlanta (home) vs. Milwaukee (away)

Current Records: Atlanta 4-9; Milwaukee 10-3

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks need to shore up a defense that is allowing points per contest. They will square off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at State Farm Arena. The Hawks stagger into the game hobbled by three consecutive losses while Milwaukee skip in buoyed by four consecutive wins.

Atlanta has to be hurting after a devastating 122-101 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. The losing side was boosted by PG Trae Young, who had 31 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee strolled past the Chicago Bulls with points to spare on Monday, taking the matchup 115-101. Milwaukee's success was spearheaded by the efforts of C Brook Lopez, who posted a double-double on 19 points and ten boards along with five blocks, and SF Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and ten boards. That's 13 consecutive double-doubles for Antetokounmpo.

Atlanta is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the squad is 3-6 ATS when expected to lose.

Milwaukee's win lifted them to 10-3 while Atlanta's loss dropped them down to 4-9. We'll see if Milwaukee can repeat their recent success or if Atlanta bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.00

Odds

The Bucks are a big 11-point favorite against the Hawks.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 232

Series History

Milwaukee have won nine out of their last 14 games against Atlanta.