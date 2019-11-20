Hawks vs. Bucks: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Hawks vs. Bucks basketball game
Who's Playing
Atlanta (home) vs. Milwaukee (away)
Current Records: Atlanta 4-9; Milwaukee 10-3
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks need to shore up a defense that is allowing points per contest. They will square off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at State Farm Arena. The Hawks stagger into the game hobbled by three consecutive losses while Milwaukee skip in buoyed by four consecutive wins.
Atlanta has to be hurting after a devastating 122-101 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. The losing side was boosted by PG Trae Young, who had 31 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee strolled past the Chicago Bulls with points to spare on Monday, taking the matchup 115-101. Milwaukee's success was spearheaded by the efforts of C Brook Lopez, who posted a double-double on 19 points and ten boards along with five blocks, and SF Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and ten boards. That's 13 consecutive double-doubles for Antetokounmpo.
Atlanta is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the squad is 3-6 ATS when expected to lose.
Milwaukee's win lifted them to 10-3 while Atlanta's loss dropped them down to 4-9. We'll see if Milwaukee can repeat their recent success or if Atlanta bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.00
Odds
The Bucks are a big 11-point favorite against the Hawks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 232
Series History
Milwaukee have won nine out of their last 14 games against Atlanta.
- Apr 07, 2019 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Atlanta 107
- Mar 31, 2019 - Atlanta 136 vs. Milwaukee 135
- Jan 13, 2019 - Milwaukee 133 vs. Atlanta 114
- Jan 04, 2019 - Milwaukee 144 vs. Atlanta 112
- Mar 17, 2018 - Milwaukee 122 vs. Atlanta 117
- Feb 13, 2018 - Milwaukee 97 vs. Atlanta 92
- Oct 29, 2017 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Atlanta 106
- Mar 24, 2017 - Milwaukee 100 vs. Atlanta 97
- Jan 15, 2017 - Atlanta 111 vs. Milwaukee 98
- Dec 09, 2016 - Atlanta 114 vs. Milwaukee 110
- Nov 16, 2016 - Atlanta 107 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Mar 25, 2016 - Atlanta 101 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Feb 20, 2016 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Atlanta 109
- Jan 15, 2016 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Atlanta 101
