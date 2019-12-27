Hawks vs. Bucks: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Atlanta

Current Records: Milwaukee 27-5; Atlanta 6-25

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.61 points per matchup in their matchup on Friday. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena after a few days off. Atlanta is limping into the contest on an eight-game losing streak.

The Hawks were close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 121-118 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. A silver lining for Atlanta was the play of PG Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 11 dimes along with six rebounds. The game made it Young's fifth in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, it looks like Milwaukee must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive on Wednesday. They lost to the Philadelphia 76ers by a decisive 121-109 margin. The losing side was boosted by SG Khris Middleton, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and eight boards.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Atlanta is stumbling into the contest with the second fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 42 on average. To make matters even worse for Atlanta, Milwaukee rank first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.10% on the season. So the Atlanta squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Odds

The Bucks are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: 238

Series History

Milwaukee have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Atlanta.