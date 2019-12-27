Hawks vs. Bucks: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Hawks vs. Bucks basketball game
Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Atlanta
Current Records: Milwaukee 27-5; Atlanta 6-25
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.61 points per matchup in their matchup on Friday. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena after a few days off. Atlanta is limping into the contest on an eight-game losing streak.
The Hawks were close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 121-118 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. A silver lining for Atlanta was the play of PG Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 11 dimes along with six rebounds. The game made it Young's fifth in a row with at least 30 points.
Meanwhile, it looks like Milwaukee must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive on Wednesday. They lost to the Philadelphia 76ers by a decisive 121-109 margin. The losing side was boosted by SG Khris Middleton, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and eight boards.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Atlanta is stumbling into the contest with the second fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 42 on average. To make matters even worse for Atlanta, Milwaukee rank first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.10% on the season. So the Atlanta squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $63.00
Odds
The Bucks are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as an 11-point favorite.
Over/Under: 238
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Atlanta.
- Nov 27, 2019 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Atlanta 102
- Nov 20, 2019 - Milwaukee 135 vs. Atlanta 127
- Apr 07, 2019 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Atlanta 107
- Mar 31, 2019 - Atlanta 136 vs. Milwaukee 135
- Jan 13, 2019 - Milwaukee 133 vs. Atlanta 114
- Jan 04, 2019 - Milwaukee 144 vs. Atlanta 112
- Mar 17, 2018 - Milwaukee 122 vs. Atlanta 117
- Feb 13, 2018 - Milwaukee 97 vs. Atlanta 92
- Oct 29, 2017 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Atlanta 106
- Mar 24, 2017 - Milwaukee 100 vs. Atlanta 97
- Jan 15, 2017 - Atlanta 111 vs. Milwaukee 98
- Dec 09, 2016 - Atlanta 114 vs. Milwaukee 110
- Nov 16, 2016 - Atlanta 107 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Mar 25, 2016 - Atlanta 101 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Feb 20, 2016 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Atlanta 109
- Jan 15, 2016 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Atlanta 101
