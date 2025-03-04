Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks will host Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks for a high-profile point guard matchup in the Eastern Conference on Tuesday night. Atlanta is 28-33 on the season and currently sits ninth in the Eastern Conference standings, while Milwaukee is 34-25 overall and is up to fourth in the East. These two franchises have split their last 10 head-to-head meetings down the middle, and they're also both 5-5 against the spread during that span.

For Tuesday's matchup, tipoff from State Farm Arena in Atlanta is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is a 7-point favorite in the latest Hawks vs. Bucks odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 240.5. Before making any Bucks vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Hawks vs. Bucks spread: Atlanta +7

Hawks vs. Bucks over/under: 240.5 points

Hawks vs. Bucks money line: Atlanta +225, Milwaukee -275

Hawks vs. Bucks streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Hawks can cover

The Hawks are coming off a 132-130 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. Young had a tough shooting night, going 5-for-17 from the floor and only scoring 12 points, but he helped make up for that by dishing out 15 assists. No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher also helped pick up the slack with a team-high 27 points, and Caris LeVert also had 25 points off the bench.

Atlanta shot 57.4% from the floor as a team in the victory and also went 13-of-28 from the 3-point line (46.4%). The Hawks have now covered the spread in nine of their last 13 games, but they will be at a rest disadvantage with the Bucks last playing on Saturday. However, they have won and covered the spread in two of three against Milwaukee and could face a Bucks team without Kyle Kuzma (ankle) who is listed as doubtful. See which team to pick here.

Why the Bucks can cover

Meanwhile, the Bucks have had a couple of days to enjoy a 132-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in the victory, while Lillard added 28 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Milwaukee had a dominant 52-33 advantage on the glass over Dallas, but it's been an inconsistent season for the Bucks in that category. They rank last in the NBA in offensive rebounding percentage (19.6%) but sixth in defensive rebounding percentage (76.1%). However, they've still managed to go 32-17 since a 2-8 start and have covered the spread in five of their last seven. See which team to pick here.

