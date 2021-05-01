The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at State Farm Arena. The Hawks are 34-30 overall and 18-11 at home, while Chicago is 26-37 overall and 14-18 on the road. The Hawks have won the first two meetings this season.

Hawks vs. Bulls spread: Hawks -5

Hawks vs. Bulls over-under: 217.5 points

Hawks vs. Bulls money line: Atlanta -200, Chicago +175

What you need to know about the Hawks

Atlanta took a 126-104 drubbing from the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. The Hawks were down 65-46 by halftime. Atlanta was outscored 42-20 in the second quarter. Trae Young scored 32 points in his return from missing four games with an ankle injury.

The Hawks are 1.5 games behind the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta has lost three consecutive games and four of six. They are a half-game ahead of the seventh seed. Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) and Kevin Huerter (shoulder) did not play on Friday.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Meanwhile, Chicago lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, 108-98. Coby White had 21 points and seven assists. Nikola Vucevic, playing through abductor tightness, missed 20 of 27 shots from the field. He finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds.

The Bulls are three games behind the No. 10 spot in the Eastern Conference. Chicago has lost three of its past four games. Daniel Theis had 16 points and 10 rebounds on Friday. Lauri Markkanen (illness) did not play on Friday. Zach LaVine (health and safety protocols) will miss his 10th consecutive game on Saturday.

