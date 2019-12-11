Hawks vs. Bulls odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 11 predictions from advanced computer model

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the United Center. Chicago is 8-17 overall and 4-9 at home, while Atlanta is 6-18 overall and 3-10 on the road. The Bulls have lost three games in a row and gunning for their first win since Dec. 4. After ending a 10-game losing streak, the Hawks have split their last four games. Chicago is favored by five points in the latest Bulls vs. Hawks odds, while the over-under is set at 222. Before entering any Hawks vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Chicago needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Monday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 93-92. Zach LaVine had a chance to win the game at the buzzer but could not deliver.

The Bulls are led in scoring by LaVine, who is averaging 22.2 points per game. Lauri Markkanen is second at 14.2 points per game.

Meanwhile, Atlanta fell 135-121 against Miami in overtime on Tuesday. The Hawks got a solid performance out of De'Andre Hunter, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with a career-high 28 points; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. Atlanta was outscored 18-4 in overtime.

One major bright spot for the Hawks is Trae Young. He already has 12 games this season with 30 points or more. He finished with 21 points and nine assists against the Heat.

