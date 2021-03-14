Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Atlanta
Current Records: Cleveland 14-23; Atlanta 18-20
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks haven't won a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers since Dec. 29 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Atlanta is getting right back to it as they host Cleveland at 7:30 p.m. ET March 14 at State Farm Arena. The Hawks are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between Atlanta and the Sacramento Kings this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Atlanta wrapped it up with a 121-106 win at home. Atlanta's success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Clint Capela, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 14 rebounds, and point guard Trae Young, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 28 points and nine dimes. That makes it five consecutive games in which Capela has had at least 14 rebounds.
Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: the Cavaliers lost to the New Orleans Pelicans this past Friday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 116-82. Cleveland was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 69-48. The top scorer for Cleveland was point guard Collin Sexton (19 points).
Atlanta is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Atlanta, who are 18-19-1 against the spread.
In the teams' previous meeting last month, Atlanta and the Cavaliers were neck-and-neck, but the Hawks came up empty-handed after a 112-111 defeat. Maybe Atlanta will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hawks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Cleveland have won 16 out of their last 22 games against Atlanta.
- Feb 23, 2021 - Cleveland 112 vs. Atlanta 111
- Jan 02, 2021 - Cleveland 96 vs. Atlanta 91
- Feb 12, 2020 - Cleveland 127 vs. Atlanta 105
- Dec 23, 2019 - Cleveland 121 vs. Atlanta 118
- Dec 29, 2018 - Atlanta 111 vs. Cleveland 108
- Oct 30, 2018 - Cleveland 136 vs. Atlanta 114
- Oct 21, 2018 - Atlanta 133 vs. Cleveland 111
- Feb 09, 2018 - Cleveland 123 vs. Atlanta 107
- Dec 12, 2017 - Cleveland 123 vs. Atlanta 114
- Nov 30, 2017 - Cleveland 121 vs. Atlanta 114
- Nov 05, 2017 - Atlanta 117 vs. Cleveland 115
- Apr 09, 2017 - Atlanta 126 vs. Cleveland 125
- Apr 07, 2017 - Atlanta 114 vs. Cleveland 100
- Mar 03, 2017 - Cleveland 135 vs. Atlanta 130
- Nov 08, 2016 - Atlanta 110 vs. Cleveland 106
- May 08, 2016 - Cleveland 100 vs. Atlanta 99
- May 06, 2016 - Cleveland 121 vs. Atlanta 108
- May 04, 2016 - Cleveland 123 vs. Atlanta 98
- May 02, 2016 - Cleveland 104 vs. Atlanta 93
- Apr 11, 2016 - Cleveland 109 vs. Atlanta 94
- Apr 01, 2016 - Cleveland 110 vs. Atlanta 108
- Nov 21, 2015 - Cleveland 109 vs. Atlanta 97