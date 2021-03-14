Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Atlanta

Current Records: Cleveland 14-23; Atlanta 18-20

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks haven't won a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers since Dec. 29 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Atlanta is getting right back to it as they host Cleveland at 7:30 p.m. ET March 14 at State Farm Arena. The Hawks are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Atlanta and the Sacramento Kings this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Atlanta wrapped it up with a 121-106 win at home. Atlanta's success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Clint Capela, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 14 rebounds, and point guard Trae Young, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 28 points and nine dimes. That makes it five consecutive games in which Capela has had at least 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: the Cavaliers lost to the New Orleans Pelicans this past Friday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 116-82. Cleveland was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 69-48. The top scorer for Cleveland was point guard Collin Sexton (19 points).

Atlanta is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Atlanta, who are 18-19-1 against the spread.

In the teams' previous meeting last month, Atlanta and the Cavaliers were neck-and-neck, but the Hawks came up empty-handed after a 112-111 defeat. Maybe Atlanta will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland have won 16 out of their last 22 games against Atlanta.