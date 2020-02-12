Hawks vs. Cavaliers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 12 predictions from advanced computer model

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 13-40 overall and 6-22 at home, while Atlanta is 15-40 overall and 6-23 on the road. The Cavaliers and Hawks have the two worst records in the Eastern Conference. Cleveland won the last meeting between the teams, 121-118 on Dec. 23. Atlanta is favored by two-points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Hawks odds, while the over-under is set at 234.5. Before entering any Hawks vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

It's already returned almost $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 17 on a blistering 35-19 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Hawks vs. Cavaliers:

Cavaliers vs. Hawks spread: Atlanta -2.5

Cavaliers vs. Hawks over-under: 234.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Hawks money line: Cleveland +109, Atlanta -127

What you need to know about the Hawks

The Hawks came up short against the Orlando Magic on Monday, falling 135-126. Despite the defeat, Atlanta had strong showings from Trae Young, who had 29 points and nine assists, and John Collins, who had 22 points in addition to eight rebounds. For the season, Young is averaging 29.7 points, 9.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game. Newly acquired center Dewayne Dedmon has totaled 24 points, 17 rebounds and seven blocked shots in his first two games with the Hawks.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

The night started off rough for Cleveland on Sunday, and it ended that way, too. The Cavaliers took a serious blow against the Los Angeles Clippers, falling 133-92. Cleveland was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 73-50. Darius Garland had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only six points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.. Andre Drummond had 19 points and 14 rebounds in his first game as a Cavalier.

In addition, the Cavaliers are 5-2 in their last seven games against the Hawks.

The model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Hawks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over.

