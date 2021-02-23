The Cleveland Cavaliers have gone three weeks without enjoying the taste of victory. They have recorded just 10 wins in 31 games during the 2020-21 NBA season thus far, with one of the triumphs coming in Atlanta at the beginning of January. The Cavaliers (10-21) attempt to end their lengthy drought when they host the Hawks (13-17) on Tuesday. Cleveland has dropped 10 consecutive contests since defeating Minnesota on Feb. 1, with half of the setbacks coming at home.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Atlanta as a seven-point favorite, while the over-under is 227.5 in the latest Hawks vs. Cavaliers odds. Before making any Cavaliers vs. Hawks picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model also is up almost $8,700 on top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it enters Week 10 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 85-49 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cavs vs. Hawks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Hawks vs. Cavs:

Hawks vs. Cavaliers spread: Atlanta -7

Hawks vs. Cavaliers over-under: 227.5 points

Hawks vs. Cavaliers money line: Atlanta -275, Cleveland +235

ATL: The Hawks are 0-5 against the spread in their last five meetings with Cleveland

CLE: The Cavaliers are 3-13 ATS in their last 16 games following a straight-up loss

Latest Odds: Cleveland Cavaliers +7 Bet Now

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta is coming off just its third victory in 11 contests, a 123-115 home triumph over Denver on Sunday. Trae Young led the way for the Hawks with 35 points on 10-of-19 shooting, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range. It marked the third straight game in which the 22-year-old point guard, who also went 11-for-13 from the free-throw line, recorded at least 31 points.

Young added 15 assists for his 14th double-double of the season. Clint Capela (22 points, 10 rebounds) and John Collins (12, 11) also recorded double-doubles for Atlanta, which had six players score in double figures. Capela's double-double was his 20th of the campaign, which had him ranked seventh in the league through Sunday's action.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland had three players with 21 or more points in Sunday's 117-101 home loss to Oklahoma City. Collin Sexton led the club with 27 points on 11-of-22 shooting while Jarrett Allen hit all 11 of his attempts from the field to finish with a career-high 26 points. The 22-year-old Allen also grabbed 17 rebounds to finish with his fourth consecutive double-double and 12th overall this season.

Sexton, who leads the Cavaliers in scoring with 22.9 points, also recorded 27 in the team's 96-91 victory in Atlanta on Jan. 2. That effort was the sixth during his season-opening run of 10 straight contests with at least 20 points. Darius Garland registered 21 points on Sunday and is averaging 16.5 along with 5.3 assists over his last 10 games.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Hawks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting both teams combine for 222 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cavaliers vs. Hawks? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.