The Cleveland Cavaliers look to keep their 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament hopes alive as they host the Atlanta Hawks in an East Group A matchup on Tuesday night. The Cavaliers (9-8 overall) are 2-1 in the In-Season Tournament, second in the group behind the 4-0 Pacers. The Hawks (8-8 overall) are 1-2 and have been eliminated from advancing to the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament 2023. Atlanta won two of the teams' three head-to-head matchups last season.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. The Cavs are 4-point favorites in the latest Cavaliers vs. Hawks odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 237.5 points. Before entering any Hawks vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks spread: Cavaliers -4

Cavaliers vs. Hawks over/under: 237.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Hawks money line: Cavaliers -180, Hawks +151

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta enters the third game on its current five game road trip with a 1-1 record, having beaten lowly Washington before falling 113-103 to Boston on Sunday. Star point guard Trae Young has led the team in scoring in each of its last five games, including a 33-point effort in a losing cause to the Celtics. In 15 games thus far in the 2023-24 season, Young is averaging 26.5 points and 10.4 assists, having posted at least a double-double nine times.

Atlanta's second leading scorer, guard Dejounte Murray, is averaging 20.0 PPG but has struggled of late, scoring only 11 and six points, respectively, on the team's current road trip. In three games against the Cavaliers last season, Murray scored 25 or more points twice and will be a key factor once again. While the Hawks average the second-most points nightly (123.6), they also allow the fifth-most (121.1), and heightened defense might be important to pull off the upset tonight. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Injuries have limited star Cleveland guard Donovan Mitchell to only 12 games thus far, but when he plays, Mitchell can light up the scoreboard. He's averaging 27.0 points per game, above his career average of 24.7 PPG and will need to continue to be the key cog in Cleveland's attack going forward. In his most recent meeting versus Atlanta, Mitchell scored 44 points on 15 of 33 shooting and should be relied on for another big scoring effort tonight.

Cleveland's other top scorer is point guard Darius Garland, who is averaging 19.4 points this season. Power forward Evan Mobley is averaging of 16.3 points nightly and leads the team with 10.4 rebounds per game. In what should be a back-and-forth affair, look for prominent statistical games from Garland and Mobley against Atlanta on Tuesday. See which team to pick here.

How to make Hawks vs. Cavaliers picks

