Who's Playing
Boston @ Atlanta
Current Records: Boston 15-16; Atlanta 13-18
What to Know
The Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at State Farm Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
Boston lost 110-107 to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday on a last-minute deep three from Dallas' point guard Luka Doncic as the clock expired. Despite the defeat, the Celtics got a solid performance out of shooting guard Jaylen Brown, who had 29 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds.
Speaking of close games: Atlanta was just a bucket shy of a victory on Tuesday and fell 112-111 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Kevin Huerter, who had 22 points.
Boston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Boston's opponents whenever they hit the road.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Celtics are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Boston have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Atlanta.
- Feb 19, 2021 - Boston 121 vs. Atlanta 109
- Feb 17, 2021 - Atlanta 122 vs. Boston 114
- Feb 07, 2020 - Boston 112 vs. Atlanta 107
- Feb 03, 2020 - Boston 123 vs. Atlanta 115
- Jan 03, 2020 - Boston 109 vs. Atlanta 106
- Mar 16, 2019 - Boston 129 vs. Atlanta 120
- Jan 19, 2019 - Boston 113 vs. Atlanta 105
- Dec 14, 2018 - Boston 129 vs. Atlanta 108
- Nov 23, 2018 - Boston 114 vs. Atlanta 96
- Apr 08, 2018 - Atlanta 112 vs. Boston 106
- Feb 02, 2018 - Boston 119 vs. Atlanta 110
- Nov 18, 2017 - Boston 110 vs. Atlanta 99
- Nov 06, 2017 - Boston 110 vs. Atlanta 107
- Apr 06, 2017 - Atlanta 123 vs. Boston 116
- Feb 27, 2017 - Atlanta 114 vs. Boston 98
- Jan 13, 2017 - Boston 103 vs. Atlanta 101
- Apr 28, 2016 - Atlanta 104 vs. Boston 92
- Apr 26, 2016 - Atlanta 110 vs. Boston 83
- Apr 24, 2016 - Boston 104 vs. Atlanta 95
- Apr 22, 2016 - Boston 111 vs. Atlanta 103
- Apr 19, 2016 - Atlanta 89 vs. Boston 72
- Apr 16, 2016 - Atlanta 102 vs. Boston 101
- Apr 09, 2016 - Atlanta 118 vs. Boston 107
- Dec 18, 2015 - Atlanta 109 vs. Boston 101
- Nov 24, 2015 - Atlanta 121 vs. Boston 97
- Nov 13, 2015 - Boston 106 vs. Atlanta 93