Who's Playing

Boston @ Atlanta

Current Records: Boston 15-16; Atlanta 13-18

What to Know

The Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at State Farm Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

Boston lost 110-107 to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday on a last-minute deep three from Dallas' point guard Luka Doncic as the clock expired. Despite the defeat, the Celtics got a solid performance out of shooting guard Jaylen Brown, who had 29 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Speaking of close games: Atlanta was just a bucket shy of a victory on Tuesday and fell 112-111 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Kevin Huerter, who had 22 points.

Boston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Boston's opponents whenever they hit the road.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Celtics are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Atlanta.