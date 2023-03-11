Who's Playing
Boston @ Atlanta
Current Records: Boston 46-21; Atlanta 34-33
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks haven't won a game against the Boston Celtics since Jan. 28 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Atlanta is getting right back to it as they host Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET March 11 at State Farm Arena. The Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.99 points per matchup.
Atlanta was able to grind out a solid victory over the Washington Wizards on Friday, winning 114-107. Atlanta's point guard Trae Young did his thing and shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points and nine assists.
Meanwhile, Boston made easy work of the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday and carried off a 115-93 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Celtics had established a 94-72 advantage. It was another big night for their power forward Jayson Tatum, who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 30 points and seven rebounds.
The Hawks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Oct. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-109. In other words, don't count Boston out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $74.67
Odds
The Celtics are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won 18 out of their last 32 games against Atlanta.
- Nov 16, 2022 - Boston 126 vs. Atlanta 101
- Mar 01, 2022 - Boston 107 vs. Atlanta 98
- Feb 13, 2022 - Boston 105 vs. Atlanta 95
- Jan 28, 2022 - Atlanta 108 vs. Boston 92
- Nov 17, 2021 - Atlanta 110 vs. Boston 99
- Feb 24, 2021 - Atlanta 127 vs. Boston 112
- Feb 19, 2021 - Boston 121 vs. Atlanta 109
- Feb 17, 2021 - Atlanta 122 vs. Boston 114
- Feb 07, 2020 - Boston 112 vs. Atlanta 107
- Feb 03, 2020 - Boston 123 vs. Atlanta 115
- Jan 03, 2020 - Boston 109 vs. Atlanta 106
- Mar 16, 2019 - Boston 129 vs. Atlanta 120
- Jan 19, 2019 - Boston 113 vs. Atlanta 105
- Dec 14, 2018 - Boston 129 vs. Atlanta 108
- Nov 23, 2018 - Boston 114 vs. Atlanta 96
- Apr 08, 2018 - Atlanta 112 vs. Boston 106
- Feb 02, 2018 - Boston 119 vs. Atlanta 110
- Nov 18, 2017 - Boston 110 vs. Atlanta 99
- Nov 06, 2017 - Boston 110 vs. Atlanta 107
- Apr 06, 2017 - Atlanta 123 vs. Boston 116
- Feb 27, 2017 - Atlanta 114 vs. Boston 98
- Jan 13, 2017 - Boston 103 vs. Atlanta 101
- Apr 28, 2016 - Atlanta 104 vs. Boston 92
- Apr 26, 2016 - Atlanta 110 vs. Boston 83
- Apr 24, 2016 - Boston 104 vs. Atlanta 95
- Apr 22, 2016 - Boston 111 vs. Atlanta 103
- Apr 19, 2016 - Atlanta 89 vs. Boston 72
- Apr 16, 2016 - Atlanta 102 vs. Boston 101
- Apr 09, 2016 - Atlanta 118 vs. Boston 107
- Dec 18, 2015 - Atlanta 109 vs. Boston 101
- Nov 24, 2015 - Atlanta 121 vs. Boston 97
- Nov 13, 2015 - Boston 106 vs. Atlanta 93