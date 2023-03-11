Who's Playing

Boston @ Atlanta

Current Records: Boston 46-21; Atlanta 34-33

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks haven't won a game against the Boston Celtics since Jan. 28 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Atlanta is getting right back to it as they host Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET March 11 at State Farm Arena. The Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.99 points per matchup.

Atlanta was able to grind out a solid victory over the Washington Wizards on Friday, winning 114-107. Atlanta's point guard Trae Young did his thing and shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, Boston made easy work of the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday and carried off a 115-93 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Celtics had established a 94-72 advantage. It was another big night for their power forward Jayson Tatum, who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 30 points and seven rebounds.

The Hawks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Oct. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-109. In other words, don't count Boston out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $74.67

Odds

The Celtics are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston have won 18 out of their last 32 games against Atlanta.