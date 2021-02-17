The Boston Celtics will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at TD Garden. Boston is 14-13 overall and 7-4 at home, while Atlanta is 11-16 overall and 5-7 on the road. The Celtics have won the last seven meetings between the two teams. Boston is favored by three-points in the latest Celtics vs. Hawks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 224.5. Before entering any Hawks vs. Celtics picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Celtics vs. Hawks spread: Celtics -3

Celtics vs. Hawks over-under: 224.5 points

What you need to know about the Celtics

Boston strolled past Denver on Tuesday, 112-99. Jaylen Brown (27 points) was the top scorer for Boston. He also had eight assists. The Celtics avoided a third consecutive loss with their second win in the last six games. Jayson Tatum scored 21 points.

Boston led by as many as 15 in the first half on Tuesday and had an 11-point lead after three quarters. The Celtics totaled 26 assists. Brown is averaging a career-best 26.0 points per game. Daniel Theis (finger) did not play on Tuesday.

What you need to know about the Hawks

The Hawks lost to the New York Knicks on Monday, 123-112. Trae Young had 23 points and eight assists. Kevin Huerter finished with only eight points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court. Atlanta has lost four consecutive games.

Clint Capela double-doubled with 15 points and 18 rebounds on Monday, He has totaled double figures in rebounds in 22 of 24 games. Atlanta is allowing 120 points per game during its four-game losing streak. Skylar Mays is averaging 10.3 points on 55 percent shooting over his last three games. Rajon Rondo (back) will not play on Wednesday.

