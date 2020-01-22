Hawks vs. Clippers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Atlanta

Current Records: Los Angeles 31-13; Atlanta 10-34

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks may be playing at home again on Wednesday, but the experts are forecasting a 4.5-point loss. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. The Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.5 points per game.

Atlanta was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 122-117 to the Toronto Raptors. SG Kevin Huerter wasn't much of a difference maker for Atlanta and finished with only nine points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Dallas Mavericks 110-107. It was another big night for SF Kawhi Leonard, who dropped a double-double on 36 points and 11 rebounds. Leonard's night made it six games in a row now in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Atlanta is pulverized by Los Angeles 150-101 the last time the two teams met in last November. Maybe the Hawks will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Clippers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 232

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won seven out of their last nine games against Atlanta.