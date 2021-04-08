Through 1 Quarter

The Atlanta Hawks are giving their home crowd exactly what it was hoping to see. It's anybody's game after one quarter, but Atlanta is ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies 34-29.

The Hawks haven't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to eight points or fewer. Small forward Dillon Brooks has done his best for Memphis, currently boasting 12 points (41% of their total).

Here's an interesting fact: Atlanta also had a five-point lead after the first quarter in the teams' last meeting.

Who's Playing

Memphis @ Atlanta

Current Records: Memphis 25-23; Atlanta 27-24

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Atlanta Hawks will face off at 8 p.m. ET April 7 at State Farm Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Memphis and Atlanta will really light up the scoreboard Wednesday.

A well-balanced attack led the Grizzlies over the Miami Heat every single quarter on their way to victory on Tuesday. Memphis strolled past Miami with points to spare, taking the matchup 124-112. Small forward Dillon Brooks was the offensive standout of the game for Memphis, shooting 5-for-9 from downtown and finishing with 28 points.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 61-61 at the half for the Hawks and the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, but Atlanta stepped up in the second half for a 123-107 win. Atlanta's point guard Trae Young looked sharp as he shot 6-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 30 points and 12 dimes. Young hadn't helped his team much against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Memphis is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Memphis to 25-23 and Atlanta to 27-24. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Grizzlies and the Hawks clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Grizzlies are a slight 1-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Hawks as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Atlanta have won six out of their last 11 games against Memphis.

Dec 26, 2020 - Atlanta 122 vs. Memphis 112

Mar 07, 2020 - Memphis 118 vs. Atlanta 101

Mar 02, 2020 - Memphis 127 vs. Atlanta 88

Mar 13, 2019 - Atlanta 132 vs. Memphis 111

Oct 19, 2018 - Memphis 131 vs. Atlanta 117

Feb 06, 2018 - Atlanta 108 vs. Memphis 82

Dec 15, 2017 - Memphis 96 vs. Atlanta 94

Mar 16, 2017 - Memphis 103 vs. Atlanta 91

Mar 11, 2017 - Atlanta 107 vs. Memphis 90

Mar 12, 2016 - Atlanta 95 vs. Memphis 83

Nov 27, 2015 - Atlanta 116 vs. Memphis 101

Injury Report for Atlanta

Danilo Gallinari: Out (Ankle)

Kris Dunn: Out (Ankle)

Clint Capela: Out (Achilles)

John Collins: Out (Ankle)

De'Andre Hunter: Out (Knee)

Cam Reddish: Out (Achilles)

Injury Report for Memphis