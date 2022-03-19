Through 2 Quarters

The point spread is against the Atlanta Hawks, but thus far the points are on their side. They are in control with a 67-50 lead over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Shooting guard Delon Wright has led the way so far for Atlanta, as he has 11 points and four assists in addition to four steals and two boards. Memphis has enjoyed the tag-team combination of point guard Ja Morant and small forward Kyle Anderson. The former has 16 points and four assists, while the latter has seven points along with three rebounds.

This is the first time the Grizzlies have been down going into the third quarter in the past seven games.

Who's Playing

Memphis @ Atlanta

Current Records: Memphis 48-22; Atlanta 34-35

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks will square off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Hawks came up short against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, falling 116-106. One thing holding Atlanta back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, who did not have his best game: he finished with 12 points on 5-for-16 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Memphis was fully in charge on Tuesday, breezing past the Indiana Pacers 135-102 on the road. With the Grizz ahead 74-49 at the half, the game was all but over already. Their success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but shooting guard Desmond Bane led the charge as he had 21 points and six assists.

Atlanta is expected to lose this next one by 7. Now might not be the best time to take Atlanta against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past seven consecutive games.

The Hawks are now 34-35 while the Grizz sits at 48-22. Two stats to keep an eye on: Atlanta enters the contest with only seven steals given up per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. But the Grizz comes into the matchup boasting the most steals per game in the league at 9.87. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

Odds

The Grizzlies are a solid 7-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Grizzlies, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Atlanta have won seven out of their last 13 games against Memphis.

Injury Report for Atlanta

Trae Young: Out (Quadriceps)

John Collins: Out (Finger)

