Who's Playing

Memphis @ Atlanta

Current Records: Memphis 46-27; Atlanta 37-37

What to Know

This Sunday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.77 points per game. They are getting right back to it as they host the Memphis Grizzlies at 6 p.m. ET March 26 at State Farm Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Atlanta and Memphis will really light up the scoreboard Sunday.

The Hawks didn't have too much trouble with the Indiana Pacers at home this past Saturday as they won 143-130. Atlanta can attribute much of their success to center Clint Capela, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 17 rebounds.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Grizz's strategy against the Houston Rockets this past Friday. Memphis steamrolled past Houston 151-114 at home. With the Grizz ahead 83-52 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. Memphis' shooting guard Luke Kennard was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 10-for-11 from beyond the arc and finishing with 30 points.

The Hawks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the San Antonio Spurs March 19 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-118. In other words, don't count the Grizz out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBATV

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $64.65

Odds

The Grizzlies are a slight 2-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Atlanta have won eight out of their last 15 games against Memphis.