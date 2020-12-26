After a five-game extravaganza on Christmas Day, the NBA schedule rolls on with several interesting matchups on Saturday evening. The earliest tip-off pits a pair of young teams, with Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks visiting Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. The Hawks got off to a blazing start with a blowout win over the Chicago Bulls in their season opener. The Grizzlies were less fortunate, dropping a home game to the San Antonio Spurs.

Tip-off is at 5 p.m. ET in Memphis. William Hill Sportsbook lists Memphis as a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Hawks vs. Grizzlies odds. The over-under for total points is set at 237.

Hawks vs. Grizzlies spread: Grizzlies -1.5

Hawks vs. Grizzlies over-under: 237 points

Hawks vs. Grizzlies money line: Hawks +105, Grizzlies -125

ATL: The Hawks were 11-23 against the spread in road games last season

MEM: The Grizzlies are 13-14 against the spread in non-conference games last season

Why the Hawks can cover



Atlanta has impressive offensive firepower, headlined by Young. He was one of the league's standouts in the season opener, scoring 37 points, dishing out seven assists and grabbing six rebounds in a win over the Bulls. Young's 37 points were the most scored by an NBA player in the shot clock era on 12 or fewer field goal attempts, and he converted 5 of 6 3-pointers and 12-of-14 free throws.

Atlanta has increased floor spacing after a busy offseason and, led by Young and Danilo Gallinari, the Hawks have tremendous personnel to create free throw attempts. Memphis ranked near the bottom of the league in free throw rate allowed last season, and that could be a crucial advantage for Atlanta on Saturday.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

The headline-grabbing individual battle in this matchup comes at point guard, and Morant is a tremendous young player for Memphis. Morant erupted for 44 points, on 18-of-27 shooting, and nine assists in the season opener, and he was the 2019-20 NBA Rookie of the Year after averaging 17.8 points and 7.3 assists per game. The Grizzlies also have an edge on the offensive glass, grabbing 25.8 percent of their own misses last season, and the Hawks were a bottom-five defensive rebounding team.

Memphis took care of the ball at a tremendous level in the first game, turning the ball over on only 10.3 percent of possessions, and Atlanta fielded a bottom-five defense in overall efficiency last season. Finally, the Grizzlies are also solid defensively, including a top-10 mark in shooting efficiency allowed in 2019-20.

