Hawks vs. Grizzlies odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 7 predictions from advanced computer model

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at FedExForum. Memphis is 31-32 overall and 14-13 at home, while Atlanta is 19-45 overall and 5-24 on the road. The Grizzlies had a three-game winning streak halted on Friday. They need just two more wins to equal last season's total. The Hawks have lost four of their past six games.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks spread: Grizzlies -6.5

Grizzlies vs. Hawks over-under: 233 points

Grizzlies vs. Hawks money line: Memphis -266, Atlanta +218

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizz took a crushing 121-96 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. The Grizzlies were down 95-65 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Josh Jackson (16 points), Dillon Brooks (15 points), and Jonas Valanciunas (14 points) were the top scorers for Memphis.

The Grizzlies easily disposed of the Hawks in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month,127-88.

What you need to know about the Hawks

They Hawks lost 118-112 to the Washington Wizards on Friday. Trae Young sat out on Friday and his availability for Saturday's game is uncertain. Cam Reddish scored a season-high 28 points in the loss to Washington.

