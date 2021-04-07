The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 27-24 overall and 13-9 at home, while the Grizzlies are 25-23 overall and 13-9 on the road. The Hawks won the first meeting of the season, 122-112 on Dec. 26.

Atlanta is favored by two-points in the latest Hawks vs. Grizzlies odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 225.5.

Hawks vs. Grizzlies spread: Hawks -2

Hawks vs. Grizzlies over-under: 225.5 points

Hawks vs. Grizzlies money line: Atlanta -135, Memphis +115



What you need to know about the Hawks

The Hawks coasted past the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, 123-107. Atlanta outscored New Orleans 62-46 in the second half. Trae Young shot 6-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 30 points and 12 assists. The Hawks made all 11 of their 3-point attempts in the third quarter, an NBA record. They made 20-of-31 shots from deep overall.

Clint Capela finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds for his 33rd double-double of the season on Tuesday. The Hawks have won seven consecutive home games. Atlanta is shooting for a fifth straight win on Wednesday. Danilo Gallinari (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies strolled past the Miami Heat on Tuesday, 124-112. Dillon Brooks shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 28 points. He scored 23 points in the third quarter. Memphis has won three consecutive games and four of its last five.

Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 10 rebounds against the Heat. He has registered double figures in rebounds in 17 consecutive games. Kyle Anderson scored 19 points. Brandon Clarke (calf) will miss Wednesday's contest.

