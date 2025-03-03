The Atlanta Hawks will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at the FedEx Forum. Memphis is 38-22 overall and 22-8 at home, while Atlanta is 27-33 overall and 14-18 on the road. The Grizzlies are 4-1 in their last five meetings with the Hawks, but they've lost five of their last seven overall and are 0-6-1 against the spread during that span.

The Grizzlies are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Hawks vs. Grizzlies odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 252.5 points. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks spread: Grizzlies -8.5

Grizzlies vs. Hawks over/under: 252.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Hawks money line: Grizzlies: -369, Hawks: +301

Why the Hawks can cover

The matchup between the Hawks and Thunder on Friday wasn't a total blowout, but with the Hawks falling 135-119 at home it was close to turning into one. Despite their defeat, the Hawks saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Onyeka Okongwu, who dropped a double-double with 23 points and 13 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Trae Young, who dropped a double-double with 19 points and 12 assists.

Young has been sensational for the Hawks this season, averaging 23.8 points per game. He's also averaging 11.4 assists per game, the most in the NBA. The Hawks are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games on the road and 6-3 ATS in their past nine road games against Memphis. See which team to pick here.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

The point spread may have favored the Grizzlies on Saturday, but the final result did not. They lost 130-128 to the Spurs on a last-minute shot from De'Aaron Fox. The close contest was extra heartbreaking for Memphis, who almost overcame a 22-point deficit.

Despite the loss, the Grizzlies got a productive performance from Jaren Jackson Jr., who went 15 for 25 en route to 42 points, two steals and two blocks. Jackson Jr. is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last three games he's played. For the season, Jackson Jr. is averaging 23.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He's also knocking down 49.7% of his field goals. See which team to pick here.

How to make Hawks vs. Grizzlies picks

