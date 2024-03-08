The Atlanta Hawks will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies in an interconference matchup on Friday. Memphis is 22-41 overall and 7-24 at home, while Atlanta is 28-34 overall and 12-18 on the road. The Grizzlies defeated the Hawks, 123-119, in Atlanta on Dec. 23 in their first meeting of the season.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. from the FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn. Atlanta is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Grizzlies vs. Hawks odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 215.5 points. Before entering any Hawks vs. Grizzlies picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 20 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 64-40 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Atlanta vs. Memphis. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Hawks vs. Grizzlies:

Grizzlies vs. Hawks spread: Hawks -2.5

Grizzlies vs. Hawks over/under: 215.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Hawks money line: Grizzlies: +112, Hawks: -133

ATL: The Hawks are 4-2 ATS over their last six games

MEM: The Grizzlies are 7-3 ATS over their last 10 games

Grizzlies vs. Hawks picks: See picks at SportsLine

What to know about the Hawks

The Hawks are coming off a 112-101 victory over the Cavaliers on Wednesday after a 116-100 win over the Knicks on Tuesday. Atlanta has the second-worst scoring defense in the NBA, allowing 122 points per game, but it has put together back-to-back strong defensive performances against teams currently in the top six of the Eastern Conference. The Hawks held the Knicks to 38.4% shooting on Tuesday.

The Hawks continue to play without Trae Young (finger), and although Dejounte Murray is often the first name that comes to mind for players who need to take on a larger role, Atlanta has received contributions throughout its lineup. Saddiq Bey, who is averaging 13.9 ppg this season, is averaging 21 ppg over his last three games. Murray has been integral in initiating and creating offense, averaging 21.8 points and 7.8 assists over his last four contests. In addition to Young's injury, the Hawks will also be without Jalen Johnson (ankle) and Onyeka Okongwu (toe) on Friday. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies defeated the Philadelphia 76ers, 115-109, on Wednesday for their second straight victory following a five-game losing streak. Memphis defeated Brooklyn, 106-102, on Monday to snap the losing skid. Memphis has held teams to fewer than 110 points in three straight games as the Grizzlies have needed a strong defensive effort to combat all the injuries in the starting lineup. The Grizzlies have the ninth-best scoring defense (112.5 ppg), but they have the worst scoring offense (106.2 ppg).

Jaren Jackson Jr. had 30 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks against the 76ers after missing the previous three games with quad soreness. He's been on and off the injury report himself all season long, playing 55 of 63 games for Memphis this season, and has been integral to trying to keep the Grizzlies competitive. Jackson leads the team with 22.6 ppg. Luke Kennard (knee) is doubtful after scoring 15 points against the 76ers and Gregory Jackson II, who has taken on a key scoring role due to Memphis' bevy of injuries, is questionable with knee soreness. See which team to pick here.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Hawks picks

The model has simulated Hawks vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over and it also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Grizzlies vs. Hawks, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hawks vs. Grizzlies spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model on a 64-40 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.