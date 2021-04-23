Who's Playing

Miami @ Atlanta

Current Records: Miami 31-28; Atlanta 32-27

What to Know

The Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks are set to square off in a Southeast Division matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET April 23 at State Farm Arena. The Heat won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 5-point advantage in the spread.

Miami's game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday was close at halftime, but Miami turned on the heat in the second half with 56 points. Miami made easy work of San Antonio and carried off a 107-87 victory. The oddsmakers were on Miami's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. It was another big night for their center Bam Adebayo, who had 23 points and five assists in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Atlanta fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the New York Knicks on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 137-127. A silver lining for the Hawks was the play of center Clint Capela, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 22 boards. That makes it 12 consecutive games in which Capela has had at least ten rebounds.

Miami's win lifted them to 31-28 while Atlanta's loss dropped them down to 32-27. We'll see if the Heat can repeat their recent success or if Atlanta bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Heat are a 5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won 13 out of their last 22 games against Atlanta.