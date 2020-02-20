Hawks vs. Heat: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Miami @ Atlanta

Current Records: Miami 35-19; Atlanta 15-41

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks haven't won a contest against the Miami Heat since Jan. 6 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. The Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.93 points per matchup.

Atlanta suffered a grim 127-105 defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers last week. One thing holding Atlanta back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Kevin Huerter, who did not have his best game; he played for 30 minutes with and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, the game between Miami and the Utah Jazz last Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Miami falling 116-101 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Small forward Jimmy Butler (25 points) was the top scorer for Miami.

Atlanta isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 6, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.62

Odds

The Heat are a solid 6-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 230

Series History

Miami have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Atlanta.