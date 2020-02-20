Hawks vs. Heat: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Hawks vs. Heat basketball game
Who's Playing
Miami @ Atlanta
Current Records: Miami 35-19; Atlanta 15-41
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks haven't won a contest against the Miami Heat since Jan. 6 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. The Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.93 points per matchup.
Atlanta suffered a grim 127-105 defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers last week. One thing holding Atlanta back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Kevin Huerter, who did not have his best game; he played for 30 minutes with and four turnovers.
Meanwhile, the game between Miami and the Utah Jazz last Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Miami falling 116-101 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Small forward Jimmy Butler (25 points) was the top scorer for Miami.
Atlanta isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 6, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.62
Odds
The Heat are a solid 6-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 230
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Atlanta.
- Dec 10, 2019 - Miami 135 vs. Atlanta 121
- Oct 31, 2019 - Miami 106 vs. Atlanta 97
- Oct 29, 2019 - Miami 112 vs. Atlanta 97
- Mar 04, 2019 - Miami 114 vs. Atlanta 113
- Jan 06, 2019 - Atlanta 106 vs. Miami 82
- Nov 27, 2018 - Atlanta 115 vs. Miami 113
- Nov 03, 2018 - Atlanta 123 vs. Miami 118
- Apr 04, 2018 - Miami 115 vs. Atlanta 86
- Apr 03, 2018 - Miami 101 vs. Atlanta 98
- Dec 18, 2017 - Atlanta 110 vs. Miami 104
- Oct 23, 2017 - Miami 104 vs. Atlanta 93
- Feb 24, 2017 - Miami 108 vs. Atlanta 90
- Feb 01, 2017 - Miami 116 vs. Atlanta 93
- Dec 07, 2016 - Atlanta 103 vs. Miami 95
- Nov 15, 2016 - Atlanta 93 vs. Miami 90
- Feb 19, 2016 - Miami 115 vs. Atlanta 111
- Jan 31, 2016 - Miami 105 vs. Atlanta 87
- Dec 14, 2015 - Miami 100 vs. Atlanta 88
- Nov 03, 2015 - Atlanta 98 vs. Miami 92
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sixers vs. Nets odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Sixers vs. Nets game 10,000 times.
-
There won't be tryouts for Olympic team
The two will just announce the 12 players who will compete at the Summer Olympics
-
Towns out indefinitely with wrist injury
Towns was held out of the Wolves' final game before the All-Star break
-
BAL brings attention to African talent
The 12-team league will tip off on March 13 in Senegal
-
A timeline of Beilein's stint as Cavs HC
John Beilein is stepping down as Cleveland's head coach after 54 games into his tenure
-
Beilein out as HC; to remain with Cavs
Beilein is reportedly going to be re-assigned to a different role in the organization
-
LIVE: 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Team LeBron rallied from a halftime deficit to prevail in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game
-
Live updates: NBA All-Star Saturday
There was plenty of fun, excitement and highlights throughout Saturday night's three marquee...