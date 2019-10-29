Hawks vs. Heat odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, Oct. 29 predictions from top model

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, with tipoff from the American Airlines Arena set for 7:30 p.m. ET. This is the second half of a back-to-back for the Hawks, who lost a nailbiter to the 76ers last night. Miami didn't play on Monday night, but this is their third game in four nights after playing a back-to-back over the weekend. One player who shouldn't have to deal with fatigue is Jimmy Butler, who is making his first appearance in a Heat uniform. Miami's prized offseason acquisition missed the first three games due to the birth of his child, and he will look to elevate the 2-1 Heat to another level on Tuesday. Miami is an eight-point home favorite, while the over-under for total points scored is 223 in the latest Heat vs. Hawks odds. Before you make any Hawks vs. Heat picks and NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns. The model finished 300-252 on all its top-rated picks. On top-rated against-the-spread and money line NBA picks alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280.

Now, it has locked in on Hawks vs. Heat. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model is well aware of how well Miami's young core has played. Kendrick Nunn was the star of the preseason, averaging 27 points and seven assists per-36 minutes on 48 percent shooting from three. The 24-year-old started the season-opener and put up 24 points on efficient shooting, and he followed that up with a career-high 25 points his last time out. Nunn has played so well that he'll remain in the starting lineup even with Butler returning. He was joined in the starting lineup by Miami's 2019 first-round selection, Tyler Herro.

The other beneficiary of Butler's early-season absence has been Justise Winslow, who looks set to take another step forward in his age-23 season. His versatility has been on full display, as the point-forward averaged 19 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 6.7 assists through the first three games.

Just because Miami's youngsters are thriving doesn't mean they will cover the Heat vs. Hawks spread.

The model also knows how much Miami struggled at home last year. They were one of just two teams to have a better record on the road than at home, and their 42.5 percent cover rate at home was the fifth-worst in the NBA. Meanwhile, the Hawks covered the spread in 58.5 percent of away games, the fourth-best mark in the league.

Atlanta's young core has looked strong to start the season, highlighted by second-year phenom Young. He took home the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award after dropping 39 and 38 points in his first two games. On the year, Young is averaging 34 points, six rebounds, and nine assists, while hitting his threes at a 52 percent clip. He almost single-handily willed the Hawks past a tough Philadelphia squad on Monday, and he could do the same against Miami.

So who wins Hawks vs. Heat? And which side of the spread cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Hawks vs. Heat spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.