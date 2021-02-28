The Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks are set to square off in a Southeast Division matchup at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami is 16-17 overall and 9-7 at home, while Atlanta is 14-19 overall and 6-10 on the road. Atlanta enters Sunday's showdown averaging 113.5 points per game. Miami, meanwhile, is scoring 107.7 points per outing.

Heat vs. Hawks spread: Heat -6

Heat vs. Hawks over-under: 220 points

Heat vs. Hawks money line: Heat -245, Hawks +205

What you need to know about the Heat

The Heat were able to grind out a solid win over the Utah Jazz this past Friday, winning 124-116. Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler did his thing and almost posted a triple-double with 33 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists. For the season, Butler is averaging 20.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game.

Miami enters Sunday's matchup having won five straight games. The Heat are 5-0 against the spread during that span and they've won six of their last seven home games against the Hawks.

What you need to know about the Hawks

Meanwhile, Atlanta came up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Friday, falling 118-109. Center Clint Capela put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double with 21 boards and 17 points along with four blocks. Capela leads the NBA in rebounding, averaging 14.1 boards per game.

Guard Trae Young has been the catalyst for Atlanta's offense this season, averaging 26.8 points, 9.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. Young has scored 31 or more points in four of his last six outings.

