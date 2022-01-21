The Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks will face off in a Southeast Division clash at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 19-25 overall and 10-11 at home, while the Heat are 29-16 overall and 14-11 on the road. Miami swept a home-and-home series between these teams earlier this month.

Atlanta is favored by 1.5-points in the latest Hawks vs. Heat odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 219.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Hawks vs. Heat:

Hawks vs. Heat spread: Hawks -1.5

Hawks vs. Heat over-under: 219 points

What you need to know about the Hawks

Atlanta ended a 10-game home losing streak on Monday, using a strong second half to get past Milwaukee. The Hawks added a 134-122 win over Minnesota on Wednesday, using a 20-2 third-quarter run to take control of the game. Star guard Trae Young led the way with 37 points and 14 assists.

Atlanta has been without starting center Clint Capela (ankle), but top draft choice Onyeka Okongwu has scored in double figures in each of the last two games. Okongwu also had a combined 15 rebounds in those two victories. The Hawks have covered the spread in four of their last six home games against Miami.

What you need to know about the Heat

Miami has now won six of its last seven games following a 104-92 decision against Portland on Wednesday. The Heat took back-to-back games against Atlanta one week ago. They are currently without guard Tyler Herro due to the league's health and safety protocol.

Herro scored 45 combined points in the two wins over Atlanta last week. Guard Kyle Lowry has missed the past two games due to personal reasons and he will be out again on Friday. The Heat have covered the spread in seven of their last eight games and have won seven of their last 10 games against Atlanta.

How to make Heat vs. Hawks picks

