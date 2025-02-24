The Atlanta Hawks will host the Miami Heat on Monday for an Eastern Conference matchup between Southeast Division rivals. Atlanta is currently ninth in the East standings at 26-31 while Miami is 26-29 and sits eighth in the conference, and both teams are hot on the heels of the Magic -- who lead the division at 29-30. The franchises have split their last four head-to-head meetings both straight up and against the spread.

Tipoff from State Farm Arena in Atlanta is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Miami is a 1-point favorite in the latest Hawks vs. Heat odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 228.5. Before making any Heat vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Hawks vs. Heat spread: Miami -1

Hawks vs. Heat over/under: 228.5 points

Hawks vs. Heat money line: Miami -116, Atlanta -104

Why the Hawks can cover

The Hawks fell to the Pistons 148-143 on Sunday. Trae Young dropped a double-double on 38 points and 13 assists in the loss and Dyson Daniels was another key player, going 10 for 14 en route to 24 points while adding six assists and five rebounds.

Atlanta was inevitably undone by allowing Detroit to shoot 59.1% from the floor and 50% from the 3-point line. It was the second time in three games that the Hawks scored at least 140 points and lost, but they've still covered the spread in seven of their last nine overall.

Why the Heat can cover

On Sunday, the Heat couldn't handle the Bucks and fell 120-113. Miami got off to an early lead (up 14 with 0:09 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum. However, Tyler Herro had a monster outing in the defeat, dropping a double-double on 40 points and 11 assists.

Herro has scored at least 28 points in three consecutive games and he's averaging a career-high 24.2 points per game this season. This will be the fifth road game in a row for the Heat and their ninth time as the visitors in their last 10 outings. They've covered the spread in four of their last six matchups with the Hawks.

