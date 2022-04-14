Through 3 Quarters

The Atlanta Hawks are just one quarter away from delivering their fans the win they've been expecting. It's looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the Charlotte Hornets as Atlanta lead 102-76.

The Hawks have been led by center Clint Capela, who so far has posted a double-double on 15 points and 15 boards along with three blocks. This makes it three consecutive games in which Capela has had at least 13 rebounds. One thing to keep an eye out for is Kevin Huerter's foul situation as he currently sits at four.

Point guard LaMelo Ball (18 points) has been the top scorer for Charlotte. LaMelo Ball has also picked up four fouls, though.

Charlotte has lost 85% of their games in which they were down going into the fourth quarter. Barring a miraculous turnaround, this matchup will end the same way.

Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Atlanta

Current Records: Charlotte 43-39; Atlanta 43-39

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Atlanta Hawks are heading back home. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Charlotte Hornets will meet up at 7 p.m. ET April 13 at State Farm Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Atlanta and Charlotte will really light up the scoreboard Wednesday.

The Hawks didn't have too much trouble with the Houston Rockets on the road on Sunday as they won 130-114. Point guard Trae Young (28 points) and power forward Danilo Gallinari (26 points) were the top scorers for Atlanta. Gallinari had some trouble finding his footing against the Miami Heat last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Charlotte and the Washington Wizards on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Charlotte wrapped it up with a 124-108 victory at home. The Hornets' success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Terry Rozier, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points and six assists, and point guard LaMelo Ball, who shot 6-for-7 from downtown and almost finished with a triple-double on 24 points, ten rebounds, and nine dimes.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 43-39. Both teams are in the playoff hunt, so this is a critical matchup. The Hawks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Rockets Dec. 13 easily too and instead slipped up with a 132-126. In other words, don't count Charlotte out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.54

Odds

The Hawks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Charlotte have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Atlanta.

Injury Report for Atlanta

Lou Williams: Out (Back)

John Collins: Out (Finger)

Chaundee Brown Jr.: Out (Covid-19)

Injury Report for Charlotte