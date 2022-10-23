Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Atlanta
Current Records: Charlotte 1-1; Atlanta 2-0
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Charlotte and the Atlanta Hawks will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 5 p.m. ET Sunday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta will be strutting in after a win while the Hornets will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The matchup between Charlotte and the New Orleans Pelicans this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with Charlotte falling 124-112 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Power forward P.J. Washington had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 29 minutes with.
Meanwhile, Atlanta was able to grind out a solid victory over the Orlando Magic this past Friday, winning 108-98. Among those leading the charge for the Hawks was power forward John Collins, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 13 boards.
Charlotte's loss took them down to 1-1 while Atlanta's win pulled them up to 2-0. If Atlanta want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Hornets' small forward Gordon Hayward, who had 26 points and seven assists, and shooting guard Terry Rozier, who almost dropped a triple-double on 23 points, 11 dimes, and eight rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.21
Odds
The Hawks are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Charlotte have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Atlanta.
- Apr 13, 2022 - Atlanta 132 vs. Charlotte 103
- Mar 16, 2022 - Charlotte 116 vs. Atlanta 106
- Jan 23, 2022 - Atlanta 113 vs. Charlotte 91
- Dec 05, 2021 - Charlotte 130 vs. Atlanta 127
- Nov 20, 2021 - Atlanta 115 vs. Charlotte 105
- Apr 11, 2021 - Atlanta 105 vs. Charlotte 101
- Jan 09, 2021 - Charlotte 113 vs. Atlanta 105
- Jan 06, 2021 - Charlotte 102 vs. Atlanta 94
- Mar 09, 2020 - Atlanta 143 vs. Charlotte 138
- Dec 08, 2019 - Atlanta 122 vs. Charlotte 107
- Feb 09, 2019 - Charlotte 129 vs. Atlanta 120
- Nov 28, 2018 - Charlotte 108 vs. Atlanta 94
- Nov 25, 2018 - Atlanta 124 vs. Charlotte 123
- Nov 06, 2018 - Charlotte 113 vs. Atlanta 102
- Mar 15, 2018 - Charlotte 129 vs. Atlanta 117
- Jan 31, 2018 - Charlotte 123 vs. Atlanta 110
- Jan 26, 2018 - Charlotte 121 vs. Atlanta 110
- Oct 20, 2017 - Charlotte 109 vs. Atlanta 91
- Apr 11, 2017 - Atlanta 103 vs. Charlotte 76
- Mar 20, 2017 - Charlotte 105 vs. Atlanta 90
- Dec 17, 2016 - Charlotte 107 vs. Atlanta 99
- Nov 18, 2016 - Charlotte 100 vs. Atlanta 96
- Feb 28, 2016 - Atlanta 87 vs. Charlotte 76
- Jan 13, 2016 - Charlotte 107 vs. Atlanta 84
- Nov 01, 2015 - Atlanta 94 vs. Charlotte 92
- Oct 30, 2015 - Atlanta 97 vs. Charlotte 94