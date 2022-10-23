Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Atlanta

Current Records: Charlotte 1-1; Atlanta 2-0

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Charlotte and the Atlanta Hawks will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 5 p.m. ET Sunday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta will be strutting in after a win while the Hornets will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The matchup between Charlotte and the New Orleans Pelicans this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with Charlotte falling 124-112 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Power forward P.J. Washington had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 29 minutes with.

Meanwhile, Atlanta was able to grind out a solid victory over the Orlando Magic this past Friday, winning 108-98. Among those leading the charge for the Hawks was power forward John Collins, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 13 boards.

Charlotte's loss took them down to 1-1 while Atlanta's win pulled them up to 2-0. If Atlanta want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Hornets' small forward Gordon Hayward, who had 26 points and seven assists, and shooting guard Terry Rozier, who almost dropped a triple-double on 23 points, 11 dimes, and eight rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.21

Odds

The Hawks are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charlotte have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Atlanta.