Hawks vs. Hornets live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Atlanta

Current Records: Charlotte 22-41; Atlanta 19-46

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. Charlotte and the Atlanta Hawks will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at State Farm Arena. The Hornets should still be feeling good after a win, while Atlanta will be looking to right the ship.

Charlotte was able to grind out a solid victory over the Houston Rockets this past Saturday, winning 108-99. Charlotte got to their win on the backs of several key players, and it was power forward P.J. Washington out in front picking up 22 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the game between Atlanta and the Memphis Grizzlies this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Atlanta falling 118-101 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Small forward De'Andre Hunter wasn't much of a difference maker for the Hawks and picked up six fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 2-for-11, 6-point finish.

Charlotte is now 22-41 while Atlanta sits at 19-46. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Charlotte is worst in the league in points per game, with only 102.2 on average. Atlanta has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the second most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 119.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Charlotte have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Atlanta.