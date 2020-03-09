Hawks vs. Hornets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 9 predictions from model on 49-31 roll

The Atlanta Hawks (19-46) and the Charlotte Hornets (22-41) will square off in a Southeast Division battle on Monday evening at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Trae Young leads the way for the Hawks, with Devonte' Graham keying things for the Hornets. From an injury standpoint, John Collins (thigh) and Kevin Huerter (groin) are probable for Atlanta, with De'Andre Hunter (knee) listed as questionable and Clint Capela (heel) out for the game. Charlotte's injury report is clean, though Malik Monk (suspension) continues to be sidelined.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. Sportsbooks list the Hawks as 4.5-point home favorites, unchanged from the opening line, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 225 in the latest Hornets vs. Hawks odds. Before making any Hawks vs. Hornets picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Hornets vs. Hawks spread: Hawks -4.5

Hornets vs. Hawks over-under: 225 points

Hornets vs. Hawks money line: Hawks -182, Hornets +197

CHA: The Hornets have covered the spread in six straight games

ATL: The Hawks are 2-5 against the spread in the last seven games

Why the Hornets can cover

The model has considered that the Hornets are playing improved basketball at the moment, and that was evident in a home win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday. Charlotte is a top-10 team in the NBA in securing offensive rebounds, and the Hawks rank No. 28 in the NBA in defensive rebounding, allowing opponents to snatch 28 percent of their own misses.

Graham also provides a high-end option offensively, with the second-year guard averaging 17.8 points and 7.5 assists per game as the No. 1 option for Charlotte. Defensively, the Hornets are elite at keeping their opponents away from the free-throw line, with the No. 2 free throw rate allowed in the league this season. Charlotte is also above-average in turnover creation, with Atlanta ranking No. 28 in the NBA in turnover rate on the offensive side.

Why the Hawks can cover

Even so, Charlotte isn't a lock to cover the Hawks vs. Hornets spread. The model has also considered that the Hawks have lost three games in a row, but two of those defeats came away from home, where Atlanta has battled issues all season. At home, the Hawks are 9.8 points per 100 possessions better than when they are on the road, and that is especially reflected in their recent play at State Farm Arena. The Hawks have a couple of offensive strengths to bank on, with an above-average free-throw rate and positive offensive rebounding metrics.

Atlanta secures 25.2 percent of its own missed shots on the glass and, with Young's propensity for foul drawing, the Hawks can pile up points at the line. Defensively, the Hawks do struggle, but Charlotte's offense is anything but potent, and Atlanta does generate turnovers at a strong rate, producing a giveaway on 14.5 percent of possessions.

