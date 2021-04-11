The Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets match up in a Southeast Division battle on Sunday afternoon. The Spectrum Center hosts the proceedings in Charlotte, with the two teams vying for playoff positioning. Atlanta is 28-25 this season, with Charlotte boasting a 27-24 overall record. John Collins (ankle), Tony Snell (ankle) and De'Andre Hunter (knee) are out for Atlanta, with Trae Young (calf) and Danilo Gallinari (foot) listed as questionable. LaMelo Ball (wrist), Gordon Hayward (foot) and Malik Monk (ankle) are out for Charlotte.

Tip-off is at 1 p.m. ET in Charlotte. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Hawks as two-point road favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 219.5 in the latest Hawks vs. Hornets odds. Before you make any Hornets vs. Hawks picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned almost $8,900 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up almost $900 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 16 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 93-59 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hawks vs. Hornets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Hornets vs. Hawks:

Hawks vs. Hornets spread: Hawks -2

Hawks vs. Hornets over-under: 219.5 points

Hawks vs. Hornets money line: Hawks -135, Hornets +115

ATL: The Hawks are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

CHA: The Hornets are 8-2 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Hawks can cover

The Hawks are scoring more than 1.14 points per possession this season, ranking in the top 10 of the NBA in offensive efficiency. Atlanta is dominant on the offensive glass, grabbing 29.0 percent of its own missed shots, and the Hawks also value the ball, committing a turnover on only 13.5 percent of possessions. Nate McMillan's team ranks in the top 10 in true shooting percentage (57.9 percent), with top-five marks in both free throw creation and accuracy (81.4 percent).

Atlanta isn't as dominant defensively, but the Hawks are a top-six team in both effective field goal percentage allowed (52.7 percent) and 3-point percentage allowed (34.8 percent). The Hawks are also above-average in free throw prevention, with a top-five transition defense in the NBA. The Hornets turn the ball over on more than 15 percent of their possessions, potentially curing one of Atlanta's defensive deficiencies in creating havoc.

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte has tangible strengths on offense, and Terry Rozier is enjoying a breakout season. Rozier is averaging 20.3 points per game to lead the way for the Hornets, and he is converting 40.4 percent of his 3-point attempts. As a team, Charlotte ranks in the top 10 in 3-point volume (13.9 makes per game) and accuracy (37.9 percent), with a top-five mark in assists (26.8 per game). The Hornets also do quality work on the offensive glass, securing 27.5 percent of their own missed shots.

On the opposite end, the Hornets are one of the league's best teams in preventing free throw attempts, and that is key against a Hawks team that relies heavily on shots from the charity stripe. Charlotte is also excellent at forcing turnovers, producing a giveaway on 15.0 percent of defensive possessions.

How to make Hornets vs. Hawks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 215 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Hawks vs. Hornets? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 93-59 roll on NBA picks.