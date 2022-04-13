The Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets will go head-to-head Wednesday in the Eastern Conference 9/10 play-in game for an opportunity to keep their seasons alive. Both teams finished the regular season with a 43-39 overall record, and finished ninth (Hawks) and 10th (Hornets) in the conference, respectively.

The winner between the Hawks and Hornets will move on to face the Cleveland Cavaliers, who lost to the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday in the East's 7/8 play-in game, in the final play-in game to determine the No. 8 seed in the playoffs. The loser will head into their offseason with no postseason berth.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the play-in game between Atlanta and Charlotte.

(9) Atlanta Hawks vs. (10) Charlotte Hornets

When: Wednesday, April 13 | 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 13 | 9 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try free)

ESPN | fuboTV (Try free) Odds: ATL -220, CHA +180; O/U 235.5 (via Caesars sportsbook)

Storylines

Hawks: After making it all the way to the conference finals last season, the Hawks have been a bit of a disappointment this season. They still have time to turn that around, though, and that starts with a win against the upstart Hornets. The Hawks have the edge when it comes to experience, and that could certainly play a factor in the game. Plus, they have Trae Young. One has to assume that the Hornets will do everything they can to limit his production, so this one could ultimately come down to whether the other Hawks around Young are able to step up.

Hornets: How will the Hornets slow Young? Young is a two-time All-Star who led the league in total points (2,155) and total assists (737) this season, becoming just the second player ever to lead the league in both offensive categories in the same season. Tiny Archibald also accomplished the feat during the 1972-73 campaign. Young's ability to orchestrate the offense, especially in the pick-and-roll action, has been central to Atlanta's success this season, and slowing it down will be Charlotte's top task in the contest.

Prediction

There are two factors working in Atlanta's favor. One, it has the best overall player in the matchup in Trae Young. The saying that 'star players matter more in the playoffs' is a common cliché, but it's true, and Young is good enough to swing a game -- and even an entire series -- himself, as we saw last season. The second thing working in Atlanta's favor is experience. They made it all the way to the conference finals last season, while Charlotte's roster lacks meaningful playoff experience. Pick: Hawks -5.5