Hawks vs. Jazz: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Utah @ Atlanta

Current Records: Utah 16-11; Atlanta 6-22

What to Know

The Utah Jazz and the Atlanta Hawks are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (4-4), but not for long. Utah will take on Atlanta on the road at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at State Farm Arena. The Jazz are cruising in on a three-game winning streak while the Hawks are stumbling in off of five consecutive losses.

The Jazz were able to grind out a solid win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, winning 109-102. Among those leading the charge for the Jazz was SF Bojan Bogdanovic, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 30 points, five dimes and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Hawks have to be hurting after a devastating 143-120 defeat at the hands of the New York Knicks on Tuesday. PG Trae Young put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 7-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 42 points and eight assists.

Utah's victory lifted them to 16-11 while Atlanta's loss dropped them down to 6-22. We'll see if Utah can repeat their recent success or if Atlanta bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.70

Odds

The Jazz are a solid 6-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 224

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Atlanta and Utah both have four wins in their last eight games.