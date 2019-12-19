Hawks vs. Jazz: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Hawks vs. Jazz basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah @ Atlanta
Current Records: Utah 16-11; Atlanta 6-22
What to Know
The Utah Jazz and the Atlanta Hawks are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (4-4), but not for long. Utah will take on Atlanta on the road at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at State Farm Arena. The Jazz are cruising in on a three-game winning streak while the Hawks are stumbling in off of five consecutive losses.
The Jazz were able to grind out a solid win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, winning 109-102. Among those leading the charge for the Jazz was SF Bojan Bogdanovic, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 30 points, five dimes and five rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Hawks have to be hurting after a devastating 143-120 defeat at the hands of the New York Knicks on Tuesday. PG Trae Young put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 7-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 42 points and eight assists.
Utah's victory lifted them to 16-11 while Atlanta's loss dropped them down to 6-22. We'll see if Utah can repeat their recent success or if Atlanta bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.70
Odds
The Jazz are a solid 6-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 224
Series History
Atlanta and Utah both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Mar 21, 2019 - Atlanta 117 vs. Utah 114
- Feb 01, 2019 - Utah 128 vs. Atlanta 112
- Mar 20, 2018 - Atlanta 99 vs. Utah 94
- Jan 22, 2018 - Atlanta 104 vs. Utah 90
- Feb 06, 2017 - Utah 120 vs. Atlanta 95
- Nov 25, 2016 - Utah 95 vs. Atlanta 68
- Mar 08, 2016 - Atlanta 91 vs. Utah 84
- Nov 15, 2015 - Utah 97 vs. Atlanta 96
