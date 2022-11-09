The Atlanta Hawks will try to build off their win over previously unbeaten Milwaukee when they host the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. Atlanta erased an 11-point, first-quarter deficit to pick up its third straight win. Utah is on a three-game winning streak of its own following a 139-116 blowout over the Lakers.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Atlanta is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Hawks vs. Jazz odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 227.5. Before entering any Jazz vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four seasons. The model enters Week 4 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 97-66 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hawks vs. Jazz. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Jazz vs. Hawks:

Hawks vs. Jazz spread: Hawks -2.5

Hawks vs. Jazz over/under: 227.5 points

Hawks vs. Jazz money line: Atlanta -145, Utah +122

Hawks vs. Jazz picks: See picks here

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta was without leading scorer Trae Young on Monday, but it was still able to hand Milwaukee its first loss of the season in a 117-98 final. Young participated in pregame warmups before being held out due to right shin soreness, and he could return on Wednesday night. Point guard Dejounte Murray picked up the slack, scoring 25 points, dishing out 11 assists and grabbing eight rebounds in the win.

Rookie small forward AJ Griffin had the best game of his young career, pouring in 24 points on 10 of 15 shooting off the bench. Forward John Collins and center Clint Capela have been giving teams issues in the paint, combining to average more than 20 points and nearly 20 rebounds per game. Atlanta has been nearly untouchable at home of late, going 17-3 in its last 20 home games.

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah comes into this game as the Western Conference leader following its 139-116 win over the Lakers on Monday. The Jazz swept the two-game series with Atlanta last season and have won five straight meetings between these teams. They have six players who are averaging double figures, which gives them more depth than an Atlanta team that relies on Young and Murray for its scoring.

Lauri Markkanen paces Utah with 21.9 points per game and has already recorded five double-doubles this season, matching the number he had in the previous two years combined. Atlanta could be without Young again on Wednesday, and Bogdan Bogdanovic is still out due to a right knee injury. The Jazz have covered the spread in each of their last six games and are not a team to be fading right now.

How to make Hawks vs. Jazz picks

The model has simulated Jazz vs. Hawks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick where one side has all of the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Hawks vs. Jazz? And which side of the spread has all of the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jazz vs. Hawks spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.