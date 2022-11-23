Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Atlanta

Current Records: Sacramento 10-6; Atlanta 10-7

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.94 points per contest. They might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 23 at State Farm Arena. Sacramento will be strutting in after a win while Atlanta will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Memphis Grizzlies typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Kings proved too difficult a challenge. Sacramento came out on top in a nail-biter against the Grizz, sneaking past 113-109. Point guard De'Aaron Fox continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finishing with 32 points, six dimes and eight rebounds.

As for Atlanta, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a hard 114-102 fall against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. One thing holding Atlanta back was the mediocre play of point guard Dejounte Murray, who did not have his best game: he finished with 11 points on 4-for-17 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 37 minutes on the court.

The Kings are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

When the two teams previously met in January, Sacramento lost to the Hawks on the road by a decisive 121-104 margin. Can Sacramento avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.78

Odds

The Hawks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Sacramento have won six out of their last 13 games against Atlanta.